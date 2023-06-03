Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,882 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,265,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,803,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEIC stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

