Korea Investment CORP Purchases 230,498 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 256.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,498 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

