Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

