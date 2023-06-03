Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,489 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in IDEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

