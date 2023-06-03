Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,444 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after buying an additional 1,267,537 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after buying an additional 772,009 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

