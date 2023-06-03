Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,696 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $258.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.64. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. Waters’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

