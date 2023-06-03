Korea Investment CORP Sells 82,536 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,536 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Fortive by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fortive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.