Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371,101 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Crown worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after acquiring an additional 807,337 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 27.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after acquiring an additional 684,077 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,801 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

