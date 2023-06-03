Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,494 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CGI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CGI by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

