Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.18.

COO stock opened at $356.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

