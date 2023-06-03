Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE opened at $9.04 on Friday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.