LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 48.3% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 717,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $950.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

See Also

