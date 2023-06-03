Lewis W. Adkins, Jr. Purchases 900 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) Director Lewis W. Adkins, Jr. purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,363.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,634.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,880,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,675 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,605,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,813,000 after purchasing an additional 220,245 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

