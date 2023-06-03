Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 20th

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

