Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGND has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.25.

LGND opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 720.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

