Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGND has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 720.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

