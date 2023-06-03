Lionel Bonnot Sells 386 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00.

SiTime Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SITM opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.67. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $234.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SiTime by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of SiTime by 295.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.