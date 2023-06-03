LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $261,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

