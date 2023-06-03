Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

