Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.03 and its 200-day moving average is $337.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

