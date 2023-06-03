Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.50. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

