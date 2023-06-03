Lululemon Athletica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 48,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the average daily volume of 22,004 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 11.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.96.

Shares of LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.50. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

