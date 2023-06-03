Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 4.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,554,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,156,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

