Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

LITE stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

