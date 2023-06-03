Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.88.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE LUG opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.98.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.2369186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.