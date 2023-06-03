Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.8-23.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.01 billion.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $15.42 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

