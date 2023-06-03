Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Down 4.2%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.51. 234,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,742,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 346.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,335,512 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $24,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $20,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Articles

