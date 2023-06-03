Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

