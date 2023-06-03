Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.