Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:MNP opened at GBX 352 ($4.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.37). The firm has a market cap of £264.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

