Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of LON:MNP opened at GBX 352 ($4.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.37). The firm has a market cap of £264.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.78 and a beta of 0.67.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
