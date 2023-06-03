Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.6 %

MLM stock opened at $415.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

