Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.