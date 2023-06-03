MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,206 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

