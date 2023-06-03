Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group Stock Up 2.5 %

MTCH stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

