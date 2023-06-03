Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $35.34. Match Group shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1,810,140 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

