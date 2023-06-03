MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
MDU Resources Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.