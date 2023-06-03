MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,872 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after buying an additional 92,011 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 817,621 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

