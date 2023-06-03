MediciNova, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MediciNova in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
