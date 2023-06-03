Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 74,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 32,322 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $11.60.
Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
