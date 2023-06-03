Monero Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $57.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $146.87 or 0.00541125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,141.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00357135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00067202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00423778 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,287,198 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

