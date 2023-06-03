MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 28.0 %

MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $397.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.