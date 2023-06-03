MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $397.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.27.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

