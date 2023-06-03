MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in MongoDB by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.