More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Purchases £72,500 in Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree acquired 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($89,594.66).

More Acquisitions Stock Performance

TMOR stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.95. More Acquisitions Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Company Profile

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

