More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Purchases £72,500 in Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree acquired 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($89,594.66).
More Acquisitions Stock Performance
TMOR stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.95. More Acquisitions Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
More Acquisitions Company Profile
Read More
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.