Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,159. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

