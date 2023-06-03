M&T Bank Corp Acquires 14,721 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,385,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

