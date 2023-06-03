M&T Bank Corp Acquires 637 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 333,476 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

