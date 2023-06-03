M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Several analysts have commented on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

