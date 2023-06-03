M&T Bank Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,447 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

