M&T Bank Corp Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 226,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

CWAN opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,143,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,530,713 shares of company stock valued at $226,186,036. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

