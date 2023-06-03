M&T Bank Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

