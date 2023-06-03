M&T Bank Corp Has $995,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 629.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,182 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,206 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after buying an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after acquiring an additional 919,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.